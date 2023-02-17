Rochester area attracts federal funds for making homes energy efficient

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some local homes are going to become more energy efficient soon thanks to $300,000 in federal funds.

Congressman Joe Morelle made the announcement on Thursday. The money is going to Rochester Energy Efficiency and Weatherization (RENEW).

It’s a program of the Rochester Area Community Foundation that provides energy efficiency grants for low-income homeowners.

“Temperatures, as we all know, can plummet in just a matter of hours and we can be in places where families are really struggling not only to remain warm and comfortable but also to pay for home heating,” Rep. Morelle said. “So this kind of program which will enhance those homes, will benefit the families, will really provide, for a very modest price, significant benefits.”

The money should go to about 70 local families to upgrade their homes.