Rochester area experiencing flight cancellations, power outages due to winter storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. RG&E is reporting 100 customers without power in Monroe County.

Most of those outages are in Greece, along with some in Penfield. On NYSEG’s side of things, 220 customers lost power in Steuben County. Crews are hoping to get people back online by midnight or 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

You can view RG&E and NYSEG outages online.

Winter weather across the country is causing travel issues, and flights are being delayed and canceled at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. You can view airport delays and cancellations here.