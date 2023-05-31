Rochester-area high school students get hands-on training as emergency medical service workers

PERINTON. N.Y. – EMTs and paramedics provide critical services.

As part of National EMS Week, students at Eastern Monroe Career Center spent part of last Friday getting hands-on experience as emergency medical service workers.

EMCC offers a two-year course for high school students who want to become certified first responders. The goal is to create a direct class-to-career pipeline.

“I’ve really enjoyed it – getting to actually see what goes on in the medical field and be able to learn and do hands-on stuff,” Spirit Hoffere said.

“Their goals are to be EMTs, firefighters, allied health professions like nursing, respiratory therapy, they want to be a [physician’s assistant], or a physician. We really want to raise awareness this week and say we’re here, we do an important job in our communities,” instructor Sean O’Donnell said.

Students learn about being emergency medical service professionals. (Photo: Winna Carrasco/WHEC)

Students get their NYS Department of Health Certified First Responder certification, their NYS DOH Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certification, and American Heart Association CPR/AED certification and take a state exam, which is one of the first steps to becoming a certified EMT.











