Rochester area honors fallen service members with Memorial Day parades and ceremonies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Memorial Day was celebrated with various events and parades throughout the town. Rochester’s parade marched right in front of News10NBC’s station on East Avenue.

This day, which is a tribute to those who died serving in the U.S. military, holds personal significance for many.

“My father was a serviceman, two of my siblings were, my ex-husband was, so it means a lot to support,” Anette Vereen said.

Photo from Rochester’s Memorial Day Parade

People of all ages lined the streets to watch the Rochester parade, which stretched from East Avenue and Alexander Street to Main and Fitzhugh Streets. Across town, Pittsford hosted its own Memorial Day parade.

People gathered to watch the Memorial Day Parade in Pittsford

Community groups and marching bands, including bagpipers, began marching from Pittsford Sutherland High School at 10 a.m. They proceeded through the town to Pittsford Cemetery, where a remembrance ceremony honored Pittsford’s fallen service members.

Photo from Pittsford Parade

The Fairport community also held a parade Monday morning, hosted by VFW Post 8495. The parade featured marching bands, active and former military personnel, and first responders. Large crowds, including children, gathered to enjoy the event, which concluded with a solemn remembrance ceremony at the town memorial park.

Photo from Memorial Day Parade in Fairport

Memorial Day’s origins trace back to the Civil War. The first national observance, then called “Decoration Day,” was in 1868 after Union veterans called for decorating war graves with flowers. Waterloo in Seneca County claims to be the birthplace of Memorial Day, as grave decorating was a practice there by 1866.

One of the first major Memorial Day observances occurred in 1865 in Charleston, South Carolina, where as many as 10,000 people participated in a parade, heard speeches, and dedicated the graves of Union soldiers.

