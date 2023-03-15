Rochester area maple syrup producers celebrate Maple Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — March is Maple Month in New York State. Some Rochester area maple syrup producers are celebrating with tastings, pancake breakfasts, and tours.

The state produced 845,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2022, breaking the annual record. New York continues to rank second for states with the highest maple syrup output, behind only Vermont. News10NBC reported that, although many maple syrup producers in the Eastern United States have seen a poor yield in 2023 because of the mild winter, one producer in Victor is still seeing a strong syrup flow.

You can see a complete list of producers across the state participating in Maple Month here. Here are some local participants:

Shadow Hill Maple Festival in Ontario: Shadow Hill farm is holding all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts this month. You can also sample maple products and see demonstrations on maple syrup tapping and processing.

Some products for sale include maple granola, maple covered nuts, maple cotton candy, maple hot sauce, maple barbecue sauce, maple mustard, maple cream, infused maple syrup, and bourbon-aged maple syrup. Learn more here.

Pancake breakfasts at the farm on 7259 Lakeside Road in Ontario are $12 for adults and $7 for children. They’re held on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 4-5

March 11-12

March 18-19

March 25-26

Keyes’ Trout Brook Sugarhouse in Honeoye Falls: You can enjoy samples of maple syrup products at Keyes’ Trout Brook Sugarhouse on 296 Taylor Road in Honeoye Falls. Some products available at the facility and online include molded sugar, maple spread, and locally tapped maple syrup.

You can also see and smell maple syrup as it is boiled down from sap in a wood-fired evaporator and learn more about making maple products. They’re held on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 18-19

March 25-26

Sugarhouse is also holding a pancake breakfast, which will take place at the Mendon Fire Hall on 101 Mendon Ionia Road. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the Boy Scout Troops 105 & 56. Presale tickets for are $7 for a child or senior and $9 for an adult. The breakfast will take place on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more here.

Kettle Ridge Farm in Victor: You can enjoy a variety of maple dishes at Kettle Ridge Farm at 515 Log Cabin Road in Victor.

The menu includes pancakes with maple syrup, maple yogurt parfait yogurt, maple donuts, and maple whipped iced coffee. You can see the full menu here. You can come to the farm to eat from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on these Saturdays and Sundays:

March 18-19

March 25-26

Schoff’s Sugar Shack in Victor: Schoff’s Sugar Shack is organizing a pancake breakfast at the Victor Village Inn at 34 East Main Street. The breakfast, which costs $12, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on these Saturdays and Sundays.

March 18-19

March 25-26

Maple Madness is also at the inn. You can get pancakes any time up until 8 pm. There will also be maple-themed beverages, maple wing sauce, and NCAA March Madness games on TV. You can learn more about Maple Madness and the farm stand in Victor here.