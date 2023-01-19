Rochester area theaters have promotions for National Popcorn Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday is National Popcorn Day. Movie theaters in the Rochester area and across the country are offering promotions.

At local Regal Theaters, popcorn prices are 50% off. The same goes for the AMC Theater in Webster and Tinseltown on Buffalo Road, which is owned by Cinemark. On Cinemark’s website, you can enter a win a free large popcorn of free popcorn for a year.

National Popcorn Day has been celebrated on Jan. 19 since the 1980s.