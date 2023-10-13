Rochester area will see partial solar eclipse on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — While Rochester awaits for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, the area will get a small slice on Saturday afternoon of what to expect.

About 68 million people across the U.S. will see at least a partial solar eclipse. The eclipse will be the most intense in Oregon and Nevada. In upstate New York, about 20% of the eclipse will be visible if it’s not too cloudy. You can look to the skies with protective glasses around 1:20 p.m.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting the moon’s shadow on Earth, according the University of Buffalo. In Western New York, there won’t be a perfect alignment between the moon, sun, and Earth so the moon will only partially cover the sun.