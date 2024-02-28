Rochester Auto Show returns Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Auto Show returns on Thursday with over 150 vehicles on display at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. It runs through Sunday.

The show aims to help people with shopping for trucks, SUVs, sedans, electric vehicles, hybrids, and commercial trucks in a comfortable environment. For those interested in electric vehicles, there will be information available about federal and New York State rebates and installing chargers.

It runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. It runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The first 10,000 guests will get a free pair of eclipse glasses.

At the show, representatives from the Monroe Community College Auto Tech will be there to discuss careers in the auto industry. On Saturday and Sunday, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office will be there to process DMV transactions.