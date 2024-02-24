Rochester Auto Show returns to convention Center Feb. 29-March 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y, — The annual Rochester Auto Show returns to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center for four days, from Feb. 29 through March 3.

About 150 new vehicles will be displayed from every brand in Upstate New York and the greater Rochester region at the auto show presented by the RADA Charitable Foundation. There also will be new makes and models electric cars, along with information about federal and state rebates and EV charger installations. The first 10,000 guests through the door will receive a free paid of solar eclipse glasses.

Also on hand at the event will be the Subaru Loves Pets crew promoting pet adoptions, partnered with the Humane Society of New York; the New York Army National Guard, displaying a Humvee; New York State Police, discussing child seat safety, distracted driving and other safe driving tips; and Monroe Community College auto tech representatives to discuss careers in the auto tech industry. The Monroe County Clerk’s office will be set up with a mobile station to process DMV transactions on March 2 and 3.

The show hours are noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, and Friday, March 1; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

Tickets may be purchased here. Discount tickets are available at Tops markets.