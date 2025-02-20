Rochester Auto Show returns to Riverside Convention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re considering an electric car, SUV, or truck, the Rochester Auto Show is the place to be.

The annual event, which showcases current and new cars on the market, will take place at the Riverside Convention Center from Friday, February 28th through Sunday, March 2nd.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see 150 new vehicles on display from every brand in the Greater Rochester region.

The Rochester Area Ford Dealers will also be giving two vans away to 2025 Ford Friendship Express recipients that morning as well.

On that Saturday and Sunday, there will also be face painting and balloon animals from 12p.m. to 3p.m.

