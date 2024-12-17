Rochester barbershop hosts annual ‘Cut the Violence’ event, giving over $100,000 in free haircuts since 2007

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The “Cut the Violence” event at New Creation Unisex Barbershop on Jefferson Avenue aimed to spread Christmas cheer by offering free haircuts and toys to kids and teens. The event, organized by Rochester City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot, provided toys from the Pirate Toy Fund.

Lightfoot emphasized the significance of the event for families in the community.

“For single parents out there that have multiple children, this is a blessing for them. Kids are out of school, they can come back, they can bring their kids here, they can get a gift. Some kids, this is the only gift they may get for Christmas,” said Willie Lightfoot.

“There are people who care, who love you, and Merry Christmas,” Lightfoot added.

Since 2007, “Cut the Violence” has provided over $100,000 in free haircuts and more than 4,000 free toys.

