Rochester-based alternative band Joywave announces world tour; ticket sales start this week

The Rochester alternative rock band Joywave Tuesday announced the band’s “Permanent Pleasure” world tour for 2024.

Artist presale ticket sales start at 10 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, and public ticket sales start at 10 a.m. local time Friday.

To access the artist presale code, sign up at joywavemusic.com and sign up. You’ll get an alert 15 minutes before tickets go live.

The tour begins Sept. 11 in Toronto. The nearest show to Rochester will be Oct. 18 in the Town Ballroom in Buffalo.

The band will be at the Little Theatre in Rochester this Thursday, May 16, for the debut of a film to accompany the release of their upcoming fifth album, “Permanent Pleasure,” to be released Friday, May 17. There will be two screenings of the film, one at 7 p.m. and another at 10 p.m. After both screenings, there will be a Q&A with lead singer Daniel Armbruster, guitarist Joseph Morinelli, and drummer Paul Brenner. You can get tickets here.