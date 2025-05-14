Rochester-based equipment manufacturer announces $18M expansion

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Equipment manufacturer and precision optics fabricator QED announced an $18 million expansion to its facility on University Avenue in Rochester.

The company is adding up to 20,000 square feet to the University Avenue facility establishing a new research and development center, which will focus on creating next-generation tools and processes that support QED’s products.

The total project cost is estimated at $18.7 million and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. It is also expected to create more than 70 new jobs over the next five years.

QED was founded in Rochester in 1996 and builds “high-precision,” equipment for optics finishing and metrology. To learn more, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI