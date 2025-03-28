Rochester beauty school for human trafficking survivors breaks ground Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A beauty school in Rochester, eight years in the making, broke ground Friday morning.

Miss Julie’s School of Beauty aims to empower survivors of human trafficking. A historic groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday morning inside the Sibley Building.

Julie Chapus, a social worker and founder of the school, has been working to bring this program to life for years. She said with her experience as a social worker, she saw many people struggling to find a job, even though they were putting in the work to heal themselves.

“And so, for us to have a brand-new program that can bring these students in free of charge to them, to help them gain a life skill, help them gain a license where their backgrounds no longer have to follow them,” said Chapus. “It’s really, it’s breaking down all of the barriers that keep people stuck in that poverty cycle.”

A nearly $700,000 contract from New York state is helping make her dream a reality, even though she did not have access to it for about a month due to the federal funding freeze, she is grateful to now finally be able to start on this project.

The school is set to open this fall.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.