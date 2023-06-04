Rochester Black Authors Association hosts expo celebrating black authorship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A “Black Authors Expo” was hosted Saturday to celebrate black excellence in literature.

It was put on by the Rochester Black Authors Association. Local black authors — and some authors who travelled in from out of town — took part in the expo’s seventh year.

Organizers tell us that celebrations of black literature like this one mean even more than just celebrating individual black authors’ accomplishments.

Sixteen tables were set up at the expo where authors sold their books and networked.