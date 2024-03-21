Rochester Boys & Girls Club to cheer on alum playing in March Madness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Boys & Girls Club members are gathering together Thursday afternoon to cheer on one of their own.

Melvin Council Jr. and his Wagner College Seahawks from Staten Island are taking on the No. 1 seeded University of North Carolina Tar Heels Thursday afternoon.

Cheering him on will be kids from the Boys & Girls Club, which Council attended.

The team’s win Tuesday over Howard University is the school’s first March Madness win in history. Council led the way with 21 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, as the Seahawks won their play-in game to advance to the main bracket.

Tipoff is at 2:45 p.m.