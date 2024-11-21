Rochester breaks record for being latest into season without measuring snowfall

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester broke a record on Wednesday for the latest we’ve been into fall without measuring snow on the ground.

Normally, the metro area of Rochester starts to see snow in early November. But we still haven’t seen any snowflakes outside, much less the at least 0.1 inches it takes to measure snowfall.

First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris speaks about Rochester breaking the longstanding record in the video in this story.