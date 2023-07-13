Rochester bus driver accused of sexually abusing teen indicted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester bus driver accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Tomas Rosario is facing child porn charges and a witness tampering charge. The 74-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl who rode the bus he drove.

Authorities say surveillance video caught Rosario having sexual discussions with the girl, and Rochester Police Department investigators say they found child porn on his phone.

If convicted, Rosario faces 15 to 30 years in prison.