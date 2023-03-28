Rochester business aims to make Easter memorable with giveaway for local kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Easter weekend is going to be extra special this year for dozens of children in Rochester.

One local business owner is giving away free, brand-new bicycles just in time as the weather gets warmer. This is the second annual bike giveaway hosted by People’s Choice Kitchen Restaurant Owner Evangela “Van” Stanley. Her goal is to make this Easter one to remember for young children.

“We want to give back to the community and put some smiles on some kids’ faces,” said Stanley.

For weeks now Stanley has been collecting donations of bicycles for her Second Annual Easter Bike Giveaway. Stanley says this is her way of helping single parents out there who can’t afford to purchase a bike for their kids.

“There’s so many people I would say taking from the community,” said Stanley. “There’s nothing like pouring back into the community. We want to give people hope and let them know that we are here.”

So far, she’s collected over 50 bicycles and hopes to give out at least 100 on April 8.

“I really want to be like Oprah Winfrey when I have collected so many bikes that every child will receive a bike and I can say ‘You will receive a bike. You will get a bike. You get a bike.’ I want every child that shows up to receive a bike,” said Stanley.

Jacqueline Griffin dropped off three donated bicycles from the group she’s a part of.

“To give a child a bike to see them smile is something that we all would like a child to do,” said Griffin. “So it is very important, and if you can give a gift, give that smile to a child.”

The Wegmans location on Lyell Avenue donated Easter candy that will be given out as well. Bicycles were donated by several companies including Salvatore’s Pizzeria, Boss Sauce, and the Rochester Police Department, which donated about 20 bicycles.

“We know that building healthy and safe relations, especially at a time like this is extremely important in terms of the continuation of building positive relationships and community engagement,” said Officer Moses Robinson.

The bike giveaway will take place at the former Walgreens parking lot at the intersection of Thurston Road and Brooks Avenue. It will start at 3 p.m. on April 8. That’s one day before Easter Sunday. Although it’s first come, first served, each child will be given a raffle first before being given a bicycle.