Rochester business legend Vic Salerno dies at age 79

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community is remembering a Rochester business legend. Vic Salerno, the longtime CEO of O’Connell Electric Company, died at age 79.

His private funeral is Thursday. The St. John Fisher graduate served as chairman of the board of the Rochester Museum and Science Center and was involved with the Wilmot Cancer Institute, St. Ann’s of Greater Rochester, the Rochester Builders Exchange, and many other organizations.

His career at O’Connell Electric spanned more than 50 years, joining the company in 1971 and becoming the CEO at 2006. He was inducted into the Rochester Business Gall of Fame in 2017.