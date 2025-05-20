Rochester Catholics celebrate new Pope Leo XIV with thanksgiving mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Pope Leo XIV was elected as the leader of the Catholic Church a week and a half ago. On Sunday, he held his first Mass as pope, calling for worldwide peace.

News10NBC attended a celebration at Sacred Heart Cathedral where local Catholics gathered to welcome the new pope.

The cathedral was filled with Catholics participating in a Thanksgiving Mass to honor Pope Leo the 14th.

Members of the Knights of Peter Claver, an African-American-led Catholic fraternity, expressed their excitement about the pope’s Creole descent.

“We are just equally as proud. Doubly proud. One that he’s American and that he is of color or has descended [from someone of color]. His grandparents, as we understand were of Creolean descent,” said Lynn Fulmor of the Knights of Peter Claver. “And has some Jamaican ancestry as well. So we are thrilled to feel that, maybe our voices will be heard.”

Fulmor added that they hope the new pope will advance the cause of six Black candidates on the path to sainthood, as there are currently no saints of African American descent.

The Knights of Peter Claver also expressed hope that Pope Leo will continue the inclusivity efforts of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

