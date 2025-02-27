Rochester Catholics gather to pray for Pope Francis’ recovery from pneumonia

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. – As Pope Francis’ health continues to look uncertain, Catholics around the globe are praying for his recovery, including here in Rochester.

Earlier tonight, parishioners gathered at the Holy Cross Church in Charlotte for an adoration prayer night.

Every Wednesday, church goers gather at Holy Cross for this prayer night, but this week, they’re praying especially for Pope Francis.

“We want to give Pope Francis the best ability to heal. And many prayers, can help with that,” said Ed Diponzio, a parishioner who suggested to church leadership that they should make tonight’s prayers in honor of Pope Francis.

“We still want him to be our pope and to to heal. He’s 88 years old, but we want him to still be our leader of our church and to survive what he’s going through. And he seems like he’s a really good fighter because he’s, you know, he’s still working for his church and his people,” Diponzio said.

So how has the Pope impacted the Catholic community worldwide? Father Justin Miller explains.

“To try to bring the heart of the message of Jesus, to regular folks, even people that don’t particularly go to church right now, that there could be a joy. And I think it is best, Pope Francis has helped all of us to see that joy and to share that joy. You know, you see it in his face, in the people that gather at his masses. The various youth gatherings and gatherings of demographics of our society,” said Father Justin Miller, a priest at Holy Cross Church.

Doctors of the Pope say that while his condition is improving, he’s still in a guarded condition. The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church continues his battle with pneumonia.

