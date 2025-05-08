Rochester Catholics react to election of Pope Leo XIV with hope and excitement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The papal conclave elected a new pope today in the fourth round of voting. Robert Francis Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, was chosen as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

A little more than an hour after the white smoke appeared from the chimney, Pope Leo XIV introduced himself to the faithful from the balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica.

The white smoke appeared just as the noon Mass was starting at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester. News10NBC was present at the cathedral, where Mass is celebrated on Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. Attendees knew a new pope had been elected but were unaware of his name or that he was from America.

“Very excited. Can’t contain the emotion. Very happy,” Angela Kristan said.

Joe Sanguedolce expressed his hopes for the new pope.

“Hopefully he can accomplish peace throughout the world. That would be great,” said Sanguedolce.

David Boland said he glad it was over and he’s hoping for the best.

Berkeley Brean: “What do you hope for the pope and what he can accomplish for the world?

Julie Boland: “That he will do the same as the one who just died.”

David Boland: “As Francis.”

Julie Boland: “Because we loved him. He was a beautiful man.”

David Boland: “Carry on Pope Francis’ work.”

Angela Kristan: “I offered my Mass today, my prayers for his Holiness, that he will guide us in hope and faith, and that Pope Francis declared this the jubilee of year of hope. So hopefully he will continue the continuity of hope.”

Many people leaving the cathedral expressed hope that the new pope would follow the example of Pope Francis.

The priest at Sacred Heart Cathedral sent the deacon out during Mass to check for updates on the new pope’s name, but it was not revealed until after everyone had left. Special prayers for Pope Leo XIV were planned for a Mass at Holy Cross Church in Charlotte.

Bishop Salvatore Matano of Rochester released a statement expressing excitement at Pope Leo’s election. “It is an extraordinary moment for the Church in the United States as a native son, inspired by the life of Saint Augustine and of the order bearing his name, now occupies the Chair of Peter,” Matano said.

Father Justin Miller, who led the noon Mass at the cathedral, said, “At this point of recording we don’t really know who is the new pope but we’re praying for him and we offered special prayers after Mass for that intention.”

Robert Tomkowsky also shared his optimism about the new pope.

“Because with so many cardinals to make such a quick decision and strong support, no real debates whether they’re making the wrong decision, I’m very optimistic about this new pope,” said Tomkowsky. “And I’m one for new beginnings.”

