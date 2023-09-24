Rochester celebrates Deaf Awareness Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – More than 25 locations around Rochester hosted Deaf-friendly events during Deaf Awareness Week, Sept. 23-30.

• Saturday – There was a special event at the Rochester Recreation Club of the Deaf to spotlight local businesses and organizations. Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin was the keynote speaker for Naz Weekend at Nazareth University.

• Sunday – The Rochester Rainbow Union welcomes the Deaf community to visit its new location and library.

• Monday – Monday night comedy open mic at Boulder Coffee, a special one for woman and LGBT+ comics, will be interpreted by volunteers from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf.

• Tuesday – County Executive Adam Bello will attend the opening of the new home for Deaf Refugee Advocacy. That evening, the Irondequoit Public Library will provide ASL interpretation at its monthly free artist lecture.

• Wednesday – Events include open hours at the new Rochester Food Kitchen (a food pantry located at the Rochester School for the Deaf) and an informal gathering at the Public Market’s Food Truck Rodeo.

• Thursday – There will be a papermaking event at the Rochester Library branch in Charlotte and a tour of the Memorial Art Gallery, both with ASL interpreters provided.

• Friday – The George Eastman Museum will offer an ASL-interpreted tour, and deaf visitors to “Apples, Ales & Tails,” a fundraising event at the Seneca Park Zoo, can enjoy their visit with ASL interpreters.

• Saturday Sept. 30 – NTID’s Dangerous Signs and others will perform at the Roc Artist Market at Innovation Square, and interpreters will be available at the Agricultural Fair at the Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford.

Captioned films will be shown at various times throughout the week at the Roc Cinema, the George Eastman Museum and The Little Theatre.

For a full schedule and all the details here.