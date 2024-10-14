Rochester celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day in Rochester. Rochester is the first major city in New York State to replace Columbus Day on all calendars and documents, denouncing Columbus’ violent history.

Rochester will host a variety of free events to celebrate Native American culture and history, including of the Seneca people. It all begins with a ceremony at Cobbs Hill Reservoir at 7 a.m. with a Thanksgiving Address and story of Sky Woman. After that, there will be a meditative walk, a hike in the Grove, and Tai Chi.

There will be music, dance, and storytelling starting at 11 a.m. at Genesee Valley Park at the Riverbend and Canalside shelters. The performances will be from Bill Crouse and the Allegany River Dancers, the Oneida Dancers & Singers, and Darice Sampson Dancers. The celebration also includes Native art demonstrations, food vendors, paddle shaping, and a seven-person voyager canoe.

The festivities end with a ceremony at Genesee Valley Park by the river. It includes flute music by Curtis Waterman, words by Vance Wyder, and the story of The Peacemaker. There will also be a song in Seneca by students at The Harley School.

Rochester City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance establishing Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 14, replacing Columbus Day.