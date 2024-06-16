Rochester celebrates Juneteenth with parade, festival, and tributes to local youth and elders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester celebrated Juneteenth with a day full of fun and culture on Saturday.

The festivities kicked off with the Juneteenth Parade, which featured an RTS bus wrapped in the colors of the Juneteenth flag as one of the highlights.

The party didn’t stop there, as it continued to MLK Park for the Juneteenth Festival. The festival was full of local performers and vendors showcasing their talents and products.

To cap off the day, there was a Black Youth Scholars Recognition Ceremony to honor the achievements of young scholars in the community. The day ended with a Tribute Circle for local elders, paying respect to those who have paved the way for the younger generations.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day, June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all enslaved people were free, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

The holiday has gained more recognition in recent years, with many communities across the country holding celebrations, parades, and festivals to honor the occasion and celebrate African American culture and history.

