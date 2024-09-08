Rochester Celtic punk bank 1916 inks record deal

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N,Y. – Rochester Celtic rockers 1916 are celebrating landing a record deal.

1916 has been given a distribution deal through Virgin Music Group.

The band has released five studio albums, opened for Dropkick Murphys, and toured with Flogging Molly, whose lineup includes Rochester’s Dennis Casey. Jimmy Fallon even jammed with 1916 when he stopped by Iron Smoke Distillery on St. Patrick’s Day 2023.

Musician and Iron Smoke Distillery owner Tommy Burnett, rear, looks on as Jimmy Fallon jams with 1916’s Sam Sarratori and Billy Herring on St. Patrick’s Day 2024. (Provided photo)

The band’s name is in honor of the year Irish nationalists revolted against British rule, paving the way for the country’s independence six years later. Lead singer Billy Herring says he’s proud to represent Western New York and Irish heritage through the band’s music.

1916’s Jon Kane, Tony Presutti, Billy Herrin, and Sam Sarratori rock out on St. Patrick’s Day 2024 at Iron Smoke Distillery. (Provided photo)

“It’s just, I feel like I have to represent Western New York, especially when I’m down in Nashville, ’cause they’re all like, ‘Go Titans!’ and I’m like ‘Nuh-uh, not in my house,'” he said. “But anything I can do to promote the culture of Western New York for everyone, not just Irish culture. There’s so much rich history here that can be explored through music and I can’t wait to share that.”

1916’s Ryan Hurley plays atop his upright bass during a show on St. Patrick’s Day 2024 at Iron Smoke Distillery. Jon Kane sings and plays mandolin while Tony Presutti plays drums.

The band has launched a Kickstarter to help fund the new record. You can find out more about the band here.