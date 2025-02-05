Rochester Central Library and others will celebrate World Read Aloud Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday marks the 15th annual World Read Aloud Day, celebrated in over 100 countries to promote literacy for all.

To celebrate, the Rochester Central Library on South Avenue is holding a World Read Aloud storytime from 3:30 to 4 p.m. It’s taking place in the Children’s Center.

In addition, Rochester leaders and others will read out loud to students at The Flower City School No. 54. The school will use digital resources to showcase stories from different cultures and languages, offering students a global perspective on storytelling. First Alert Meteorologist Stacey Pensgen will be among the readers.

John James Audubon School No. 33 and World of Inquiry School No. 58 will also host World Read Aloud Day events.