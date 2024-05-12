Rochester charity sends 21st container of aid to Ukraine, focuses on vital medical supplies

ROCMaidan sends its 21st container of supplies to Ukraine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local charity is playing a significant role in supporting Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict in the war-torn country.

Early Saturday morning, ROCMaidan dispatched its 21st container filled with essential supplies aimed at aiding those affected by the war in Ukraine. ROCMaidan’s efforts include the shipment of large containers loaded with clothing, hospital beds, and crucial medical supplies to Ukraine on an almost monthly basis. These shipments are designed to support the medical and basic needs of individuals on the front lines as well as those displaced or affected by the conflict.

One member of ROCMaidan, Tim Sukhenko, highlighted the desperate need for tactical medical backpacks among Ukrainian soldiers. “There’s a big need for tactical medical backpacks, which we purchase with donations and then fill full of extra aspirin, gauze, Band-Aids, anything you can think of that they’d need on the front line.”

He added: “Our goal is to continue this until Ukraine’s victory.”

ROCMaidan will mark its 10-year anniversary in November.

