Rochester church brings health care to the community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Seventh-Day Adventist Churches hosted a free Community Health Fair on Sunday at the Breath of Life Seventh-day Adventist Church on Clifford Avenue.

During the six-hour event, community residents were able to get blood pressure screenings, mammograms, free massages, information on diet, exercise, healthy food choices and demonstrations on meal prep and how to live a more fulfilled and healthy life.

There were also free hair cuts, free back to school supplies and smoking cessation information for those who qualified.