Rochester City Ballet presents ‘The Ugly Duckling’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City Ballet presents a show about the beauty of being different.

This weekend is the group’s performance of “The Ugly Ducking”.

The show brings the story of the classic fairytale to life through a mesmerizing dance. News10NBC spoke to the rehearsal director before Saturday’s performance about the meaning behind the show.

“It’s a wonderful piece that I think has a very important message to tell that you are important and very valuable and unique as way as you are,” says Aldo Katton, rehearsal director for the Rochester City Ballet. “So that’s why we wanted to bring this to life, to show the journey of the ugly ducking to discover that she was beautiful all along.”

Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m. at the Nazareth College Arts Center.