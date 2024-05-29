Rochester city budget hearings start Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday is the start of budget hearings for the City of Rochester.

The $697 million budget proposal includes a nearly 40% reduction in the property tax rate, and an increase in spending to provide upgrades to Rochester’s aging water infrastructure. There also are critical investments in programs and services that aid the community.

Wednesday’s hearings — which focus on the administration; undistributed/contingency; finance; and neighborhood and business development aspects of the budget — get underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday and run through the day. Hearings on other aspects of the budget continue on Thursday and Friday.

The meetings will be held in the City Council chambers at 30 Church St.