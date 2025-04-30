Rochester City Council approves over $4 million for MLK Park renovation, environmental clean-up, and trash removal

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester City Council approved three major projects, allocating more than $4 million in total.

More than $2 million is set for the renovation of the MLK Park playground.

Another $2 million will fund environmental cleanup at the old Falls Street industrial plant. This is in preparation for the upcoming High Falls State Park project, which is expected to be completed in 2029.

Additionally, $22,000 is designated for trash cleanup in the city’s East End.

