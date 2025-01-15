Rochester City Council member Mary Lupien announces mayoral bid, joining race against incumbent Mayor Malik Evans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Council Member Mary Lupien is joining the race for mayor of Rochester. Lupien, who was first elected to the City Council in 2019 and became Vice President in 2022, is now a mayoral candidate.

Her Instagram bio confirms her candidacy and includes a link to a campaign donation page.

Current Mayor Malik Evans announced last week that he will seek a second term. Businessman Shashi Sinha, also a Democrat, has announced his intention to run for mayor.

