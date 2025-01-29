Rochester City Council president shares thoughts after judge blocks federal funding freeze

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council president Miguel Melendez is speaking out after President Donald Trump put a freeze on federal funding for grants and loans, a measure that a judge has since temporarily blocked.

The Trump administration halted federal funding to review government spending on progressive initiatives that he’s seeking to uproot. The president is seeking to increase fossil fuel production, remove protections for transgender people, and put an end to federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. A federal judge blocked the funding freeze on Tuesday, just minutes before it was scheduled to take effect.

Melendez said he hopes the block on the funding freeze will stay.

“This is detrimental to a lot of the services that we have in our community. It’s everything from early Head Start and Head Start programs to, you know, housing funds. Every federal program besides Social Security and Medicaid,” Melendez said.

If the funding freeze comes back online, it could keep trillions of dollars from agencies, nonprofits, and colleges.