City council seeks east district residents for PAB

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City Council is looking to fill a vacant seat for the east district on the Police Accountability Board (PAB). Residents of the east city council district in Rochester who are interested in promoting greater police accountability are encouraged to apply for this role.

Applicants must live in the east city council district and are required to submit their resumes along with a completed questionnaire to council@cityofrochester.gov. The deadline for application submissions is May 24. The required documents can also be faxed to 585.428.6327, or mailed or personally delivered to the city council office at Rochester City Hall, 30 Church Street – Room 301A, Rochester.

The process of selecting a nominee for this vacancy includes interviews by the city council, with the final appointment being made through legislation. Potential candidates can find more detailed information about the position, as well as access the application questionnaire here.

Rochester’s PAB, a nine-member board established in 2019 by the Rochester City Council, was created following broad public support for greater oversight and accountability of the Rochester Police Department. Each member represents one of the city’s four city council districts, ensuring community representation. Details about PAB here.