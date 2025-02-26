Rochester City Council votes to convert old tent city building into low-income housing for vets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City Council has approved a proposal to convert the old tent city building into low-income housing.

The project, located at the corner of Dewey and Lyell Avenues, aims to provide over 80 apartment units, specifically for Rochester’s veterans.

Board President Miguel Melendez expressed optimism about the initiative.

“I know that community members would love to see a grocery store, for example, in that community,” said Melendez. “So hopefully the housing coming first will present some options to also do some economic development.”

The council believes that increasing housing options in the community may help it flourish.

