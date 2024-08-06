Rochester City Council will hold public hearings about Good Cause Eviction

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City Council is currently considering legislation that would create protections for people who rent their homes and apartments across the city.

The proposed law called the Good Cause Eviction includes protections for tenants like a cap on rent increases. Under the proposed law, anything above the inflation index or 10% is considered an unreasonable rent increase. The law also requires a landlord to obtain a court order showing good cause for an eviction.

The law allows landlords to evict tenants who don’t pay their rent, are a nuisance or damage the property, illegally use the residence, or refuse access for repairs.

“I think it’s important that we listen to people,” City Council Vice President LaShay Harris said. “I haven’t made a decision on where I stand with it because it’s important for me to hear what people have to say and get a gauge on where our community stands with that first.”

The Good Cause Eviction Law is already enacted in New York City and it’s up to other cities in New York State to enact it in their area.

City officials are holding a series of public hearings to give Rochester residents a chance to weigh in on the proposed legislation starting on Tuesday. Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Carter R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Thursday, Aug. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Thomas P Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

