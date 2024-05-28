Rochester City Council will hold public meeting on property reassessments on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council members will host a meeting on Tuesday evening to allow the public to give their feedback on property reassessments.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. at the city council chambers of Rochester City Hall. To sign up to speak, you can call (585)-428-7538 or email council@cityofrochester.gov.

As News10NBC has covered, some residents have reported their homes being reassessed at 85% or higher than the previous assessment. While homeowners have express concerns about their taxes going up, Mayor Malik Evans says the property tax rate will go down by nearly 38% this year. That would be one of the one of the largest tax rate decreases in the city’s history.

“If we had not finalized this assessment, if we had paused this assessment, city homeowners would be faced with an increased tax rate. The math proved us right,” Evans said.

However, some community leaders including Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope, have spoken out against the reassessments. Harris said he’s concerned about how the higher assessments could harm Rochester’s housing market and rent affordability.

There is another city council forum on re-assessments scheduled for the same time and location on Tuesday, June 4.