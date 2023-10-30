Rochester City Councilmember announces run for NYS Assembly

Councilmember announced run for NYS Assembly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council member Willie Lightfoot announced he’s running for State Assembly.

He wants the to take the 137th Assembly seat, previously held by the late David Gantt. Right now, Demond Meeks represents that district.

Lightfoot, a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Air force and a retired Rochester firefighter, has served as a councilmember since 2018. Before then, he was as a Monroe County legislator for the 27th district for ten years.

Lightfoot cited a need for safer streets and change reasons he’s running for the seat in 2024.

“A time when our community is in crisis, we have a housing crisis, a safety crisis, a food crisis, a mental health crisis. I am not sure you see what I see, but people, as I look out at these streets that I’ve walked all my life, my heart is broken,” says Lightfoot.

News10NBC reached out to Demond Meeks for comment, but has not heard back yet. Meeks and Lightfoot are both Democrats.