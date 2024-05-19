Rochester City Hall passport office closed Monday, reopening Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’re planning on getting a passport at the Rochester City Clerk’s Licensing Office in City Hall, take note: The office will be closed on Monday. The city says it’s moving rooms- and completing renovations in its new office.

The office will reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m., and walk-in services will be back on Tuesday as well. So if you need a passport, plan accordingly and head to the City Clerk’s Licensing Office in City Hall starting Tuesday morning.

