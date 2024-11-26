Rochester City Hall prepares to bring in 25-foot tree for holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the holiday season approaches, Rochester City Hall is preparing to bring a 25-foot Christmas tree into the atrium on Tuesday morning.

Over a dozen city workers will install the Norway Spruce and decorate it with 7,000 lights. The tree will arrive around 6 a.m.

Mayor Malik Evans and Santa Claus will light the tree to kick off the holiday season on Dec. 4. The celebration will include a performance from the School of the Arts choir and orchestra.