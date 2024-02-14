Rochester City School Board renames two schools originally named after slave owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School Board has voted to rename two schools originally named after slave owners and segregationist. The board also named five of its school created under the district’s reconfiguration plan.

The Louis Cerulli School No. 34 was renamed after Ida B. Wells-Barnett, a prominent journalist and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She led efforts against lynching in the U.S.

The Charles Carroll School No. 46 will now be named after the abolitionist and author Austin Steward. He escaped slavery at age 21 and settled in Rochester, where he started a successful meat market and general store.

Here are the names of the four new middle schools and new high school: