Rochester City School Board votes in new superintendent amid internal tensions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tensions ran high at the Rochester City School Board meeting Thursday night, after Dr. Eric Jay Rosser was named the new superintendent of schools.

There was also a vote to fund legal defense services for Commissioner Isaiah Santiago after Commissioner James Patterson alleges he was called a racial slur by Santiago.

First, the vote in favor of the new Superintendent passed 4 to 2.

Commissioner Lebron and Santiago voting, no.

Commissioner Malloy, Griffin, Patterson, and board President Simmons voting, yes.

Commissioner Elliot was not, present at the time of the vote.

Dr. Rosser, who is the ninth superintendent in approximately 13 years, expressed his commitment to the district, stating, “The board is looking for five years, I’m actually willing to give more. My wife and I are in the process of purchasing a home here.”

The board, tired of turnover, sought someone dedicated to the district after Dr. Carmine Peluso left in June 2024.

Board President Camille Simmons shared her excitement for Dr. Rosser’s vision.

Dr. Rosser will begin his role on July 1, 2025. He emphasized the importance of addressing students’ holistic needs, saying, “It’s imperative that we approach meeting the holistic needs of our children by making sure we are working hand in hand with home and community to be able to address their academic and social and emotional needs.”

The district faces challenges, with a 71% graduation rate in 2023 and only 10% of fifth graders testing proficiently in science, compared to the state average of 35%.

Dr. Rosser hopes to leverage his experience in urban schools to improve these figures, stating, “Those challenges equate to opportunities.” And in each of my roles in Buffalo, Atlanta, DC, and Poughkeepsie, I’ve always taken on great challenges. I’ve turned those challenges into opportunities for our children.

However, the meeting took a contentious turn when a dispute arose between board members.

Commissioner Santiago was accused of using a racial slur, which he denied, saying, “You’ve accused me of using a racial slur and what I’m telling you is I’ve never used a racial slur.”

Commissioner James Patterson filed a petition against Commissioner Santiago with the State Department of Education.

The board then voted 4 to 2 in favor of funding legal defense services for Commissioner Santiago.

Commissioner Lebron, Santiago, Elliot, and President Simmons voting yes.

Commissioner Griffin and Patterson voting, no.

Commissioner Malloy was not present for this vote.

The district is planning a family engagement day with Dr. Rosser in April.

