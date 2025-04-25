Rochester City School District families invited to meet incoming superintendent Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Families apart of the Rochester City School District will have the chance to the district’s next superintendent Monday.

Dr. Eric Rosser will be hosting the first of a series of “Community Conversations,” at Loretta Johnson Middle School on Genesee Street at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The district voted for Rosser to be their next superintendent at a board meeting on March 6. Rosser will officially begin his role as superintendent in July.

This event on Monday will let families hear about Rosser’s vision for the district and ask him any questions.

On April 4, the district held its annual “Family and Community Engagement Forum,” where families also had a chance to meet Rosser.