Rochester City School District hosts ‘Educator of the Year Awards’ Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A group of Rochester City School District’s employees were given the highest honor at the annual “Educator of the Year Awards,” Wednesday.

Seven employees were honored Wednesday at the district office on West Broad Street for “going above and beyond to deliver meaningful and supportive learning experiences for city students.

There were seven different categories for the awards. Here is the list of all the categories, and this years winners for each:

Administrator Educator of the Year: Jaime Lustig, Central Office

Jaime Lustig, Central Office Elementary Educator of the Year: Margot Egling, The Children’s School of Rochester No. 15

Margot Egling, The Children’s School of Rochester No. 15 Bilingual Educator of the Year : Noelle Rich, Abraham Lincoln School No. 22

: Noelle Rich, Abraham Lincoln School No. 22 Secondary Educator of the Year Richard Holland, Rochester Early College International High School

Richard Holland, Rochester Early College International High School Special Area Educator of the Year: Anastasia Polashenski, Loretta Johnson Middle School

Anastasia Polashenski, Loretta Johnson Middle School Related Services Educator of the Year: McKensey McDonald, Rochester Early College International High School

McKensey McDonald, Rochester Early College International High School Support Staff Educator of the Year: Dannetta Lee Singletary, Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7

The award winners were nominated by their peers, students and the community.