Rochester City School District to host annual Family and Community Engagement Forum Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is hosting its annual Family and Community Engagement Forum this weekend.

Attendees can expect a community resource fair and workshops on topics such as supporting children’s success both at school and home. There will be activities for kids aged 3-11, along with a teen summit for students aged 12-17.

This forum gives parents the chance to talk about important topics and learn more on student success.

The event will go from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Loretta Johnson Middle School on Genesee Street.

Families will also have the chance to meet the district’s incoming superintendent, Dr. Eric Jay Rosser, who will start in his role in July 2025.

Learn more about the forum here.

