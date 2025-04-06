Rochester City School District’s annual forum engages families and showcases programs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Families in the Rochester City School District had the opportunity to learn more about district services and programs during the annual Family and Community Engagement Forum. The event took place at Loretta Johnson Middle School on Genesee Street.

Parents and children participated in a community resource fair, workshops, and interactive activities. They also met the incoming superintendent, Dr. Eric Jay Rosser.

“It’s extremely important to make sure there’s ongoing parent and community engagement with the district,” officials said. “While we have the responsibility of providing a high-quality education experience for children, we need to work together with the school, the community, and our parents to be able to make sure that our children’s evolving and varying needs are met,” said Rosser.

A Teen Summit was held for secondary students by the Student Leadership Congress. It provided a safe space for students to share, learn, and lead.

