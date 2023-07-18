Rochester city schools looking to fill vacancies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District held a hiring event on Tuesday at the Mercantile on Main.

The event is a part of their continuing efforts to fill vacancies in the city schools. The district is looking to fill teaching positions in math, bilingual studies, earth science, biology, ESL and CTE.

Stephanie Whitfield, senior personnel analyst for the district, was one of many current employees at the event today. Whitfield said, “For teaching in particular we are looking to bring candidates in who are working towards their certificates so we can get some permanent spots filled, and we have someone on sight to help and guide them through that process. We also offer a very competitive pay scale in comparison to some other districts, so we are hoping that that will entice some people as well.”

There are also support staff openings in transportation, dining services, custodial services and clerical work.

“We are just looking to bring a robust group of candidates to the district to help integrate into our schools and enrich our culture,” Whitfield said.

The district will continue holding hiring events as they fill vacancies. Find the full list here: https://www.applitrack.com/rcsdk12/onlineapp/