Rochester civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A pastor celebrated for his faith and his fight for diversity died Wednesday morning.

He was 90.

He rose to prominence after the July 1964 turmoil that thrust Rochester into the national spotlight.

He became the face of the organization Freedom, Independence, God, Honor, Today, or F.I.G.H.T.

A civil rights heritage site at Baden Park was renamed in honor of Rev. Franklin Florence, shown here, in 2021. (Photo: WHEC file)

In the 1960s, he was instrumental in getting large companies to hire people of color, notably crashing an Eastman Kodak Co. shareholders meeting.

A mural featuring Rev. Florence, the late Constance Mitchell, who was the first African American women elected to the Monroe County Legislature; and Malcolm X is on the side of East High School.

In 2021, a civil rights heritage site at Baden Park was renamed in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that you donate to his ministry to continue the spiritual and civic work of Rev. Franklin. Here’s the link.

Look for a story on Rev. Florence’s life and impact by News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry at 5 and 6 p.m.